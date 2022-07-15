Commission of inquiry into Grace case granted extension

The Commission of Inquiry into the “Grace” foster abuse case has been granted a further time extension until October to conclude its work, despite mounting frustration at the time it has taken.

The Commission, established in 2016, has been charged to examine allegations of abuse and neglect in the case of Grace, an intellectually disabled young woman left in a foster home in the southeast for 20 years despite concerns about physical and sexual abuse.

The Irish Examiner understands that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has granted the three-month extension to October 12.

This decision by Mr Donnelly, it is understood, was taken without the agreement of Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte, who has made it plain, she wants the Commission to conclude its work as soon as possible.

It is understood that both ministers met last month to discuss an email received from the Commission’s sole member Marjorie Farrelly seeking more time and to decide what the next steps were.

Mr Donnelly's spokesman said he has granted a further extension of three months because Phase One of its work has taken longer than anticipated, and noting the large number of documentation and interviews to be considered by the Commission, this further short extension has been granted. "The Minister for Health and the Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte continue to keep the work of the Commission under review," the spokesman said.

Sources have indicated that part of the reason for Mr Donnelly’s decision to grant the extension is to allow the transfer of the disabilities portfolio from the Department of Health to the Department of Children where Roderic O’Gorman is the senior minister in August.

Concern has been expressed within government that the Commission of Inquiry has so far cost €7m and has been severely delayed.

Of most concern is that office accommodation for the commission is running at €22,000 a month.

Ms Rabbitte, who has responsibility for the Grace case, said the length of time the commission has taken is disappointing but that a conclusion is on the horizon.

The State commission of investigation will also examine whether 46 others in the foster home were also abused.

The second phase of the commission's work would relate to the care of other individuals who resided in the former foster home, along with matters related to protected disclosures, and those who made them. This work will take into account the facts, established through phase one of its work on the scope of any further investigations, the PAC was told.

The details of two substantive interim reports were revealed by the Irish Examiner which found that ‘Grace’ was placed in the care of foster parents, despite them both having criminal convictions.

The reports also highlighted “systemic failings” by the South Eastern Health Board (SEHB) which led to Grace being neglected to a point where she suffered repeated injuries to her body, required “significant dental work” and instances of inappropriate stripping went unreported.