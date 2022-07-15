Man acquitted over Air India bombing off Cork coast dies in 'targeted shooting' 

A man acquitted over the bombing of a 1985 Air India flight from Montreal to Mumbai has been killed in Canada, in what police believe was a targeted shooting.

The family of Ripudaman Singh Malik confirmed the 70-year-old was shot and killed on Thursday morning in front of his clothing import business.

Canadian police were called to a Surrey, British Columbia neighbourhood following reports of gunfire. They found a man with a gunshot wound.

“The man was provided first aid by attending officers until emergency health services took over his care,” constable Sarbjit Sangha said. “The injured man succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Police did not release the name of the victim, but family confirmed Malik’s identity.

A mourner weeps after the Air India crash.

On June 23, 1985, 329 people died when Air India flight 182 exploded off the west Cork coast.

It was due to stop over at Heathrow before going on to Delhi and eventually Mumbai. Passengers were primarily from Canada, plus India, Britain, and other countries. More than 80 of them were children.

Malik, along with co-defendant Ajaib Singh Bagri, was found not guilty in March 2005 of murder and conspiracy.

The attack on Air India Flight 182, is one of history’s deadliest bombings of a commercial airliner.

Police have alleged it was plotted by Sikh extremists living in Canada as revenge on India for its storming of Sikhism’s Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1984.

Babu and Padmini Turlapati from Toronto in the Memorial Garden at Ahakista, West Cork. They lost both their sons Sanjay and Deepak in the Air India disaster. Picture: Dan Linehan

Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri, a sawmill worker in Kamloops, British Columbia, were charged in 2000 with bombing Flight 182.

They were also charged with killing two baggage handlers who died when a suitcase bomb, alleged by police as designed to destroy another Air India jet over the Pacific Ocean, exploded in Japan’s Narita airport.

A memorial garden in Ahakista, West Cork was established to in memory of those who died on board Air India flight 182 and has since become a cherished place for families to visit and remember their loved ones, with relatives visiting the site on the anniversary.

