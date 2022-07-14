Effigies of female politicians hung from bonfire condemned by DUP leader

Effigies of female politicians hung from bonfire condemned by DUP leader

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has condemned the burning of effigies of political leaders on a Co Antrim bonfire (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 19:13
Luke O'Reilly, PA

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said he would be happy to travel to Carrickfergus to speak to community representatives after images of female politicians were hung from a bonfire.

Hanging effigies of Sinn Féin president and vice president Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill as well as Alliance Party leader Naomi Long were pictured on the Eleventh Night bonfire in the Co Antrim town on Monday.

The PSNI has launched an investigation into the incident.

Mr Donaldson called on the people responsible to “desist”, saying that “political protest” should not be mixed with cultural expression.

He told the BBC: “Displaying effigies of serving political leaders with the inference that they should be hung for their political views is wrong, it is unjustifiable, it is indefensible and it has no part in my culture as someone who is proud of my Ulster-British identity.”

He said: “I will be very clear with anyone I speak to that it harms our culture, it harms our identity, it harms our political position when you engage in activities that draw attention away from the positive aspects of our culture.

“At the same time is offensive to others and I think even threatening to others.”

