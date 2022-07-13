Woman, 67, missing for three weeks may have travelled to Galway

Have you seen Bernadette Loughlin? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 16:42
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing for three weeks.

Bernadette Loughlin, 67, has been missing from Castlebar, Co May since Wednesday, June 22.

She is described as being 5'5 of slim build with shoulder-length grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a greenish khaki-coloured coat with a hood, blue jeans and a multi-coloured scarf.

Bernadette had two suitcases with her - one large grey hard-coated case and one smaller one. She was also carrying a green-ish rucksack.

She may have travelled to Co Galway, specifically the Mountbellew area.

Gardaí and Bernadette's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Bernadette’s whereabouts are asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Missing people
