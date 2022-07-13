Temperatures to exceed 30C with 'uncomfortably warm' nights as advisory issued

The current heatwave in Ireland shows no sign of easing as Met Éireann issued a high-temperature advisory.

Temperatures could reach above 30C in certain areas in the early part of next week.

Met Éireann has issued the advisory for the entire country for the next seven days.

The advisory came into effect at 3pm today and will remain in place until midnight next Wednesday, July 20.

The forecaster said the hot spell will see the mercury rise on Sunday and into next week warning that daytime temperatures will reach the high twenties in most places and may exceed 30C in some locations.

There will be little relief felt during the nights as they are set to remain "uncomfortably warm".

The current hot spell is set to continue for at least another week. Picture: Andy Gibson.

When the advisory is lifted next Wednesday, it is forecast that there will be a drop in temperature and an increase in rainfall.

Met Éireann will be keeping a close eye on the heatwave and will continue to keep people informed.

Meteorologist Paul Downes believes this week will be the peak of the summer.

"In June or July, we tend to get the highest temperatures. There is still scope for some warmer conditions towards the end of the month although the pattern does look like it is actually going to be cooling down a little bit," said Mr Downes.

I would say this probably will be the peak of it for the summer bar we get something exceptional in late July or early August."

Tomorrow will begin with long sunny spells in most areas and will generally become cloudier in the afternoon and evening. Those in the south may even experience some showers. Highest temperatures will be in the low twenties dropping to between 11C and 14C overnight.

On Friday, it will be a mostly cloudy start with scattered light showers but the sun will break through in the afternoon with temperatures reaching 23C.

Saturday and Sunday will see lots of hazy sunshine with mercury climbing up into the mid-twenties however there will still be some isolated showers on Saturday.

By Monday, it will be very hot as temperatures in most parts of the country will be in the high twenties.

People are being urged to take care in the hot weather and to be sun safe including wearing appropriate SPF sunscreen, seeking shade during the hottest part of the day and staying well hydrated.