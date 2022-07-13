Compulsory mask-wearing will ‘probably’ return in autumn, says doctor

Ireland is likely to see a return of mask mandates later this year in efforts to slow transmission of Covid-19, a consultant doctor at Beaumont Hospital has said.

It comes as 1,018 people are currently being treated for the virus in hospitals, 46 of whom are in intensive care as of midday Tuesday.

However, the current wave of Covid infections appears to be slowing down despite uncertainty around case numbers and the number of hospitalised Covid patients hitting its highest point since April.

Dr Bill Tormey said that while he cannot envisage the country entering a lockdown again, he said wearing masks “is something that we can anticipate will probably be needed in the autumn”.

Masks or face-coverings are no longer mandatory, however, people are advised to wear them on public transport and in healthcare settings.

Speaking on Newstalk, he said: "Respiratory viruses should be met with an increase in masking, because the only thing that actually helps in these circumstances is masking in the population”.

Dr Tormey added that it is difficult to gauge the level of infection present in Ireland due to cutbacks in testing capacity.

“We’re only doing a certain number of PCRs and the number of positive PCRs on people who might have Covid has soared up to about 36% or more,” he said.

“That goes to show you that there’s a lot of Covid in the community."

A second Covid-19 booster vaccine for those aged over 60 or with an underlying condition is being recommended by the European Medicines Agency, with the fourth dose currently open to those in Ireland over 65 with an underlying condition.

Last week, the HSE called on older people to get boosted as unvaccinated people or those not yet boosted were “disproportionally” represented in rising hospital figures.