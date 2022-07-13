Percentage of women occupying leadership roles declines as careers advance

New reports on gender parity have welcomed slow-moving progress but stress that there is a long way to go to close the gender gap.

Ireland ranks favourably in most areas but has made little progress in terms of business and workplace leadership.

The latest data indicates that the percentage of women in leadership positions decreases significantly as they advance through their careers.

The 16th edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report, released today, said the Covid-19 pandemic could have permanent long-lasting repercussions on the fight for gender parity.

"The economic and social consequences of the pandemic and geopolitical conflict have paused progress and worsened outcomes for women and girls around the world - and risk creating permanent scarring in the labour market," said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, WEF.

Globally, the gender gap has been closed by 68% but at the current rate of progress, it will take a further 132 years to reach full parity.

While no country has achieved full gender parity, Ireland ranks among the top 10 economies to have closed at least 80% of gender gaps.

Iceland is the only country to have closed more than 90% while Ireland ranks ninth with 80.4% just edging out new entrant Germany who have closed 80.1%.

Within Europe, Ireland is ranked fifth behind Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The Gender Gap Report ranks 146 countries under four subindexes: Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival, and Political Empowerment.

Across the countries, the Health and Survival gender gap closed by 95.8%, Educational Attainment by 94.4%, Economic Participation and Opportunity by 60.3% and Political Empowerment by 22%.

Where Ireland ranks by subindex: Economic Participation and Opportunity - 35th Educational Attainment - 1st (joint) Health and Survival - 113th Political Empowerment - 11th

According to the report, Ireland did not report significant changes in overall gender gap score or rank between 2021 and 2022. Despite this, it notes small improvements and upwards progression in most areas.

The most significant area to see improvement is in Educational Attainment where Ireland jumped from 48th to joint first. This subindex looks at literacy rates, enrolment in secondary education, and enrolment in third-level education.

In terms of Economic Participation, the rise in Ireland's score is said to be bolstered by "continued parity in women's participation as professional and technical workers and by a reduction of gender gaps in estimated earned income, wage equality, and participation of legislators, senior officials and managers".

There is, however, a noted fall in score for women's labour-force participation.

LinkedIn has released a report as part of the 2022 WEF Gender Gap Report which shows that at entry level women account for 46% of positions. This figure falls to 42% at managerial level followed by a dramatic drop-off to just 24% at executive level.

Kate O'Sullivan, Senior Director of EU Public Policy at LinkedIn, said the Covid-19 pandemic saw efforts to address gender imbalance in the workplace stagnate.

"Efforts to address the imbalance stagnated during the pandemic, as traditional gender roles returned, and female-dominated sectors were hit hardest by restrictions," said Ms O'Sullivan.

"In Ireland, we face the same challenges as other countries in ensuring our workplaces are fair and equitable for all.

"Our data shows there are three key areas where businesses and policymakers can do more to address the gender imbalance: inclusive hiring, internal mobility, and flexibility.”

Dublin MEP Frances Fitzgerald has called the findings of today's report concerning and disappointing.

"These are worrying figures and show that while we have good gender balance when women enter the workplace and at managerial level, significant barriers remain that prevent women from advancing to the top of their careers," said Ms Fitzgerald.

Under a new EU Directive on Women on Boards, publicly listed companies will be required to have 40% of women on their boards.