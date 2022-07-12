Some women 'very shocked' about lack of abortion-providers in rural areas

Some women 'very shocked' about lack of abortion-providers in rural areas

Lack of access to abortion in rural areas remains a barrier with some women shocked to discover how far they had to travel, a study has found. 

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 20:56
Niamh Griffin

Lack of access to abortion in rural areas remains a barrier with some women shocked to discover how far they had to travel, a study has found.

Findings from the Unplanned Pregnancy and Abortion Care Study will feed into the ongoing review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act. Among 58 women who accessed information or care, many reported meeting “non-judgemental and empathetic providers”. 

Although the system worked well for those who accessed it, women were surprised to learn some larger towns do not have providers.

One woman, named Pippa, said: “I knew not every doctor was going to take it up, but I thought, you know there had to at least be one or two doctors per county, surely. It wasn’t that way. So, I was very shocked about it.” 

The report said women in rural areas had to travel up to two hours which was a “particular barrier” for women without their own car. Referring to the lockdowns, Helen said: “How are women meant to travel, especially with the restrictions now like, how are women meant to travel from one county to another.” 

Anyone asking their GP for an abortion must wait three days before it can be carried out. Attitudes to this varied but the report found “few considered it to be of any personal benefit to them in their decision-making process.” 

Some saw it as a legal requirement to be overcome, some as a deterrent and some said it was a time of anxiety and distress.

Women also queried why surgical abortions are only available in maternity hospitals, although others welcomed this as their records were on file there.

Clinical Lead for the Termination of Pregnancy Services, Dr Aoife Mullally, said: “Our enduring aim is to ensure that woman and girls in Ireland have access to safe, high-quality, person-centred care that is sustainable for future generations.” 

Responding to the report, the National Women’s Council Women’s Health Coordinator, Alana Ryan, said: “ It is vital that the ongoing abortion review now acts on the findings.” 

The study was commissioned by the HSE and led by Trinity College Dublin.

Read More

Legislation to ban anti-abortion protests outside facilities to come into force

More in this section

hacker attack, cyber crime concept Work 'ongoing' on delayed security strategy, insists Government
Residential property prices jump by 14.4% Residential property prices jump by 14.4%
Defence spending boost draws mixed reaction from representative groups Defence spending boost draws mixed reaction from representative groups
#Abortion lawsOrganisation: National Women’s Council
<p>The charity found that many children stumbled across pornographic sites during Covid lockdowns, and some acted out scenes on other children, often their own siblings.</p>

Access to porn during lockdowns fuels sharp rise in child-on-child sex abuse

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices