Some women 'very shocked' about lack of abortion-providers in rural areas

Lack of access to abortion in rural areas remains a barrier with some women shocked to discover how far they had to travel, a study has found.

Findings from the Unplanned Pregnancy and Abortion Care Study will feed into the ongoing review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act. Among 58 women who accessed information or care, many reported meeting “non-judgemental and empathetic providers”.

Although the system worked well for those who accessed it, women were surprised to learn some larger towns do not have providers.

One woman, named Pippa, said: “I knew not every doctor was going to take it up, but I thought, you know there had to at least be one or two doctors per county, surely. It wasn’t that way. So, I was very shocked about it.”

The report said women in rural areas had to travel up to two hours which was a “particular barrier” for women without their own car. Referring to the lockdowns, Helen said: “How are women meant to travel, especially with the restrictions now like, how are women meant to travel from one county to another.”

Anyone asking their GP for an abortion must wait three days before it can be carried out. Attitudes to this varied but the report found “few considered it to be of any personal benefit to them in their decision-making process.”

Some saw it as a legal requirement to be overcome, some as a deterrent and some said it was a time of anxiety and distress.

Women also queried why surgical abortions are only available in maternity hospitals, although others welcomed this as their records were on file there.

Clinical Lead for the Termination of Pregnancy Services, Dr Aoife Mullally, said: “Our enduring aim is to ensure that woman and girls in Ireland have access to safe, high-quality, person-centred care that is sustainable for future generations.”

Responding to the report, the National Women’s Council Women’s Health Coordinator, Alana Ryan, said: “ It is vital that the ongoing abortion review now acts on the findings.”

The study was commissioned by the HSE and led by Trinity College Dublin.