Number of college places for medical students to increase from September

The number of college places offered in Irish medical schools is set to increase from September, as part of plans to increase the number of students studying to become doctors here by 2026.

Irish medical schools will offer an additional 60 places this September to EU students, and a further 120 are planned for September 2023.

The move comes as part of an agreement reached this week to create up to 200 new college places by 2026 for students applying for medicine through the CAO.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the places were created following “extensive engagement” with all Irish medical schools.

“It marks a significant expansion in the number of places available to students applying through the CAO system," he said.

It increases the opportunities for students to progress to study medicine in Ireland and to help us build our talent pipeline.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the creation of new places is an important step in planning "for the future health workforce".

The new places will be funded by the Department of Health, and the Department of Further and Higher Education.

For September 2022, 11 additional undergraduate places will be created each at NUIG, Trinity, RCSI, UCC, and UCD. A further five places will be available through graduate medicine at UL.