Seven rescued from sinking vessel off Clare coast

Seven people were rescued off the Clare coast this afternoon in a multi-agency effort.

A 60ft vessel located south of Mountshannon Harbour had begun taking on water and was sinking.

Lough Derg RNLI received the Mayday call from Valentia Coast Guard and the Jean Spier lifeboat was launched at 2.42pm.

While en route, the lifeboat was informed that a passing vessel was in the process of taking all seven people off the stricken vessel.

The passing vessel informed Valentia Coast Guard that the passengers had been safely taken on board and they were headed to Mountshannon Harbour.

With the people safe, the RNLI followed the Irish Search and Rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, to the sinking vessel.

The wind was south-westerly Force 4 and strong gusts had pushed the casualty vessel deep into an area known locally as the Nook of Pages.

The lifeboat assessed the vessel and found that there was significant water on board but no signs of a fuel leak. An RNLI volunteer deployed the vessel's anchor and the lifeboat was stood down.

The rescue call-out was attended by the RNLI, the Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter team as well as the Killaloe Coast Guard Rescue Boat.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users "if in danger on the lake please call 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue or using your VHF radio request assistance on channel 16".