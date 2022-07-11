Extreme heat warnings across Europe as temperatures of almost 50C expected in parts

The proverbial chickens are coming home to roost as Europe braces itself for yet another brutal heatwave that could see parts of the continent veer dangerously close to 50C.

That is according to one of Ireland's foremost climate scientists, as predictions that while some parts of Ireland could climb to 30C in the coming days as warm air comes from Africa, parts of Britain could see 40C, and the south of Spain upwards of 47C.