Majority support introduction of single-use plastic levies

Almost two thirds of Irish adults support the introduction of a levy on single-use plastic products at the point of purchase.

The results of a new survey commissioned by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) show a sizeable majority in favour of proposals to introduce measures to reduce the use of such products like disposable coffee cups.

The findings show 64% support the introduction of a levy on single-use plastic products with 73% supporting a ban on their production and sale.

Approximately eight out of 10 respondents said they were also willing to take steps to reduce their own plastic waste even if it impacted on them in terms of convenience and cost.

In addition, 92% are in favour of improved education about the issue with 83% concerned about the use of single use plastics generally.

The survey of over 1,000 adults which was conducted by Behaviour & Attitudes on behalf of the EPA annually between 2019 and 2021, comes as the Government is considering the introduction of a so-called “latte levy” of at least 20 cent on disposable coffee cups to encourage the use of renewables and to cut the amount of waste.

However, the proposal is meeting resistance from coffee shop owners, cup manufacturers, and industry lobby groups who claim it will have a negative impact on business and be counterproductive for the environment by the increased use of keep cups which contain more plastic.

It is estimated around 200m disposable coffee cups are confined to litter bins in the Republic each year.

Separate EPA figures show that only 28% of plastic packaging waste is recycled, with many recyclable plastic items, such as drinks bottles, still being put in general waste bins.

The latest survey showed that although 86% believed they knew the correct bin to use, 19% still disposed of plastic trays as general waste.

The survey report said its findings showed there was support for policy incentives to reduce single use plastics. It noted:

Policy interventions such as a levy on single-use plastics at the points of purchase have strong public support to help reduce consumption of single use plastics.

The overwhelming majority of those surveyed said they encountered barriers to reducing plastic waste with access to alternatives and the perceived high costs of buying products with sustainable packaging considered the main obstacles.

Almost seven out of 10 adults said they have a reusable coffee cup, with nearly half using it two to three times per week.

In addition, 81% said they have a reusable water bottle but a similar proportion said they also did not know a public place to where they could refill it.

The EPA survey shows 95% of Irish adults are concerned about the amount of plastic that consumers use as a society.

However, the proportion who claim they are “very concerned” about the issue declined from 55% in 2019 to 47% last year.

The decline in concern was most prominent among 16- to 34-year-olds where the figure fell from 57% in 2019 to 42% in 2021.

More than eight out of 10 respondents expressed concern about the littering and illegal dumping of plastic products and the impact on ocean health and marine life.

The report said reducing barriers that encourage small manageable changes that people could easily integrate into their everyday lives was likely to be most effective.