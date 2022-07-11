Increased back to school payments paid to thousands of families from today

Tens of thousands of households across the country will be able receive a one-off back to school payment from today.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed that the the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA) will be paid to 124,000 families, in respect of 220,000 children, from this morning.

In light of recent cost-of-living increases, an extra €100 payment, announced last week and originally scheduled for August, has also been brought forward. This payment will now be available from Monday, July 18.

The Government estimates that some 151,000 families and 262,000 children will benefit from the €84m back to school scheme, which runs until September 30.

The total amount being paid for each qualified child aged 4–11 years will amount to €260, while the rate payable for each eligible child aged 12 and over will amount to €385.

Speaking this morning, Ms Humphreys said the scheme "recognises the pressures families with school going children are under at this time of year".

Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys. File Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

She said the extra €100 payment was being introduced to "help ease the burden facing families."

“My Department has put the processes in place quickly – ensuring that this additional money will be paid from next Monday," she said.

Ukrainian families now living in Ireland under the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukraine will also be eligible to receive of the payments.

The Minister urged all families to check their eligibility for the scheme and apply before September 30.

“These changes and increases are really important in terms of assisting families with purchasing the likes of school uniforms and other back-to-school related costs," she added.

For more information on the eligibility criteria for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, visit: gov.ie/bscfa.