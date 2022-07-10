Warm weather to continue as Portugal braces for 43C heat 

The warm temperatures and sunny weather seen so far this weekend is set to continue, for the most part, into next week.

Sunday will see highs of 25C with "long spells of warm sunshine in most parts of the country this afternoon and evening", according to Met Éireann.

It will be a humid night, with lows of 12C to 15C and long clear spells overnight.

Monday will continue in similar fashion, with most areas staying warm and dry, "with good spells of hazy sunshine".

There will be some cloudier conditions in the parts of Connacht and Ulster, bringing patchy rain to those areas.

Despite the threat of drizzle, the weather is expected to remain "largely dry and settled" this week.

Tuesday is expected to be worst day weatherwise, with cloud bringing patchy rain and drizzle in the morning. However, accumulations will be small generally.

During the afternoon, drier and brighter conditions will extend from northwest "as it turns a bit fresher across the north and west".

People head to the beach at Garrylucas, Co Cork, on Sunday with high of 25C expected. Picture: Denis Boyle

Temperatures will reach highs of 23C, with the warmest weather being in the southeast.

"Long clear spells will develop on Tuesday night with just the slight chance of some light showers in the northwest," said Met Éireann.

Temperatures will range between 17C to 24C from Wednesday to Friday with most areas seeing sunshine.

Some areas may see showers, particularly in the northwest, but most should enjoy dry and sunny spells.

Meanwhile, parts of Europe are seeing forest fires and soaring temperatures.

On July 8, Portugal’s government declared an eight-day state of alert due to a heightened risk of wildfires.

Temperatures in the area could reach highs of 43C.

The weather brings with it “a significant worsening of the wildfire risk” until July 15, a joint statement from five government departments said.

Declaring a state of alert gives the government temporary authority to order precautionary measures.

In Spain, temperatures are forecast to climb to 42 degrees Celsius over the weekend in some areas along the border with Portugal.

A protestor carries a water bottle while marching with others towards the parliament in hot weather, during a demonstration by workers' unions in Lisbon, on Thursday. Portugal is bracing for a heatwave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 degrees Celsius. Picture: Armando Franca/AP

Spain’s June rainfall was about half the 30-year average, and the country’s reservoirs are on average at 45% capacity, according to government data.

Italy also recently endured a prolonged heatwave and is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.

Elsewhere, in Britain, a heatwave has prompted officials to issue a heat-health alert for some regions. Those in affected areas are advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The UK Health Security Agency warning will be in force from July 11 until July 15, including regions in the South East and East of England.

High pressure continues to control the weather in the UK into next week, with highs of 31C possible on Monday and above 32C on Tuesday.

The heatwave looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.