Minister urged to fast-track probe publication after An Bord Pleanála chief Paul Hyde quits

Minister urged to fast-track probe publication after An Bord Pleanála chief Paul Hyde quits

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien. File Picture: PA

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 17:09
David Young and Steven Heaney

The Housing minister has been urged to fast-track the publication of a report into alleged conflicts of interests in planning decisions following the resignation of An Bord Pleanála's deputy chair.

has quit as the second most senior official in the planning appeals body.

He had been the subject of several probes into allegations of conflict of interests in decisions he was involved in.

He had denied improper conduct but had stood aside from his role “without prejudice” in May pending the outcome of an investigation commissioned by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien had appointed senior counsel Remy Farrell to examine the issue.

A report from the senior lawyer was initially due at the end of June but Mr O’Brien later agreed to extend the investigation period by a further five weeks.

Paul Hyde, An Bord Pleanála deputy chair. File Picture
Paul Hyde, An Bord Pleanála deputy chair. File Picture

An internal review of cases over which Mr Hyde presided is also being conducted in An Bord Pleanála, and the Irish Examiner previously reported that an investigation by the chair of the board, under section 110 of the Planning Act, is under way.

Following Mr Hyde’s resignation, Mr O’Brien has faced calls to expedite the publication timeline.

Labour Party spokesperson on housing, senator Rebecca Moynihan said: “Following the sudden resignation of the deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála it is absolutely crucial that the minister now fast-tracks the publication of the report in full.

It is essential that people have full confidence in the planning process so if the report reveals more systemic and seismic issues in An Bord Pleanála then they must be addressed.

“Transparency and fairness are the bedrock to any democracy and trust in the planning system is completely vital.”

Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin urged the minister to publish the report on the matter "immediately".

"The problems at ⁦An Bord Pleanála's run far deeper than one member," he said. 

"They extend to the entire SHD [Strategic housing development] sub-panel and the chair.

"There are clearly wider cultural and governance issues which must be resolved if public confidence is to be restored."

A spokesman for the Department of Housing confirmed that the minister had received notification of Mr Hyde’s resignation on Friday.

Read More

Mick Clifford: The Sligo community fighting Paul Hyde's mast decision 

More in this section

Taoiseach announces 500 healthcare jobs in centres at Cork, Louth and Meath Taoiseach announces 500 healthcare jobs in centres at Cork, Louth and Meath
Irish rail worker jumped from track seconds before train passed at 140km/h Irish rail worker jumped from track seconds before train passed at 140km/h
Cocaine in plastic packet on black background Limerick Gardaí seize drugs worth €50,000 and make arrest
Planning#An Bord PleanálaPlace: Republic of IrelandPerson: Paul Hyde
<p>Russia has a clear capacity to engage in serious intelligence operations in all countries, including Ireland, a senior US official to Nato has warned. Picture: Alexei Nikolsky via AP</p>

Russia has clear capacity for intelligence operations in Ireland, Nato official warns

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices