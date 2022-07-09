Taoiseach announces 500 healthcare jobs in centres at Cork, Louth and Meath

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced 500 healthcare jobs across Ireland.

Attending the opening of the newly-built Riverstick Care Home in Cork, he said the jobs will be created at three new care centres across the country — Cork, Dundalk and Meath.

The new care centres will cater for an additional 340 residents.

Silver Stream Healthcare Group, one of the largest providers of residential care for older people in Ireland, has officially launched the new nursing homes that will see its bed count double to 750 and the number of homes within the group grow to 11.

In addition, Silver Stream has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art transitional step-down care centre at Riverstick, Co Cork, which it says will help alleviate demand on Cork University Hospital as it provides an extension to the acute bed capacity.

The newly developed will support the creation of over 500 full-time permanent roles.

The group is currently recruiting for roles in nursing, physiotherapy, housekeeping, kitchen facilities, and for care assistants and activity coordinators.

Mr Martin, said: “I’m delighted to officially open these three new care homes in Cork, Louth and Meath on behalf of Silver Stream Healthcare Group.

“We know that for the most part, older people indicate their preference to live in their own homes and communities, for as long as possible.

“The Programme for Government commits to creating an Age Friendly Ireland, while Sláintecare aims to provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

“I would like to congratulate all involved in the development of this new nursing home facility in Cork, as well as the homes in Louth and Meath, which will no doubt be a great asset for their communities.”