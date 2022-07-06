One dead, another injured, in three-car collision

A man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital. Picture: Trevor McBride

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 09:00
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed following a three-car collision in Donegal.

The incident happened on the N13 Newtowncunningham to Letterkenny Road at 10.50pm last night.

The man, aged in his 70s, was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital where he is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed and a technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

