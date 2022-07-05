Taoiseach travels to Ukraine following Zelenskyy invite 

04/07/2022Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the official reopening Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station today Pic Stephen Collins /Collins Photos

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 16:06
Paul Hosford

The Taoiseach is travelling to Ukraine after an invite from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is understood that Micheál Martin is travelling to Eastern Europe today ahead of a visit to Kyiv tomorrow.

Mr Martin was not present for Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil this afternoon.

Mr Zelenskyy addressed the Dáil and Seanad via weblink in an historic speech to a joint sitting of the Oireachtas last April. He said Ireland has supported Ukraine from the first days of the war.

The Taoiseach has been openly and consistently supportive of the Ukrainian bid for EU membership.

More to follow... 

<p>INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said hospitals have just 'emerged from the worst June for hospital overcrowding on record coupled with sharp increases in Covid cases'. Picture: iStock</p>

Call for additional public health measures as Covid hospitalisations jump 347%

