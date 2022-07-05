Taoiseach travels to Ukraine following Zelenskyy invite 

The Taoiseach is travelling to Ukraine after an invite from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
It is understood that Micheál Martin is travelling to Eastern Europe today ahead of a visit to Kyiv tomorrow.
Mr Martin was not present for Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil this afternoon.
Mr Zelenskyy addressed the Dáil and Seanad via weblink in an historic speech to a joint sitting of the Oireachtas last April. He said Ireland has supported Ukraine from the first days of the war.
The Taoiseach has been openly and consistently supportive of the Ukrainian bid for EU membership.