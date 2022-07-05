€9.5bn MetroLink will see trains running every three minutes

The Transport Minister has said Ireland's first metro will be transformative and will benefit the economy and society by almost €14bn over 60 years.

MetroLink will provide a mostly underground high-frequency rail line between Swords and Dublin city centre via the airport.

The fully automated rail line is expected to cost €9.5bn and could be in operation by the early 2030s.

The public transport 'megaproject' will include 16 stations and serve communities such as Swords, Ballymun and Glasnevin as well as the city centre, Dublin Airport and major employment, education and transport centres.

The airport rail link was first proposed in 2005. On Tuesday, Eamon Ryan said the Government's decision marks a significant milestone in the project.

An artist's impression of the Tara Street MetroLink entrance at night

As of last October, a total of €235.9m had been spent on a number of iterations of what is currently MetroLink, with none of the projects ever actually reaching fruition.

Of that figure, at least €70.9m relates to expenditure for which no value has been returned, according to internal National Transport Authority documents.

Some €165.6m was spent on the initial Metro North connection with Dublin Airport up to 2015, and a further €70.3m on MetroLink since March of 2018.

At that time, just €67.1m of the money spent on Metro North “could be considered as lasting value expenditure” in that it is still required for MetroLink, those documents stated.

While a precise cost for the completion of the MetroLink is not yet known, the estimated cost is €9.5bn. About three-quarters of the cost during the construction phase will be paid for by the exchequer and one-quarter financed by a Public Private Partnership.

A more exact cost will be known following planning permission and procurement process.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the task at hand was to ensure the project progresses in a timely manner with protecting the interests of the taxpayer as a central tenet of the project.

He said a suite of oversight measures had been developed to allow for independent scrutiny of public projects at key decision-making stages.

Once the MetroLink is in operation, there will be trains every three minutes during peak periods, with this potentially rising to every 90 seconds by 2060. The system will be capable of transporting up to 20,000 passengers an hour in each direction.

The service will provide an end-to-end journey time of only 25 minutes.

MetroLink rail project route map

According to Mr Ryan, MetroLink will provide over 1bn carbon neutral, fully electrified passenger trips by the year 2050.

"Over 175,000 people and 250,000 jobs will be accessible to the stations by foot alone. By interchanging with other public transport systems such as Dart and Luas, MetroLink connects to more than a million people in the Dublin area, and more across Ireland," he said.

It is envisaged the transport project will help the public to shift from using private cars to more sustainable travel which is crucial in helping to decarbonise the transport sector in line with Government policy.

Mr Ryan said the MetroLink would be integral to the city and the country's sustainable development in this century and into the next.

A planning application will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála in September, with the procurement process commencing next year.