Dublin's last Magdalene Laundry to be turned into 'site of national conscience'

Dublin City councillors have voted unanimously to turn the city’s last Magdalene Laundry over to the Office of Public Works, paving the way for a “site of national conscience” to be established on the site.

The two-acre site on Sean McDermott Street in the northeast inner-city, known as the Convent Lands, was formerly owned by the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity. It was transferred to the State in the late 90s and plans to build housing and a hotel on it were met with stiff opposition.