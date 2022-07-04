Dublin's last Magdalene Laundry to be turned into 'site of national conscience'

Dublin's last Magdalene Laundry to be turned into 'site of national conscience'

The site of the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin city centre. Pictures: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 21:45
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Dublin City councillors have voted unanimously to turn the city’s last Magdalene Laundry over to the Office of Public Works, paving the way for a “site of national conscience” to be established on the site.

The two-acre site on Sean McDermott Street in the northeast inner-city, known as the Convent Lands, was formerly owned by the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity. It was transferred to the State in the late 90s and plans to build housing and a hotel on it were met with stiff opposition.

In March, the Government announced plans to build a “site of national conscience" to honour all those who were resident in Mother and Baby Homes, Industrial Schools, Reformatories, and Magdalene Laundries on the site.

The new facility "will provide digital access to records and exhibits, as well as developing physical presences elsewhere to enable survivors to visit more easily", according to a government statement.

The two-acre site on Sean MacDermott Street in the northeast inner-city, known as the Convent Lands, was formerly owned by the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity.
The two-acre site on Sean MacDermott Street in the northeast inner-city, known as the Convent Lands, was formerly owned by the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity.

It will comprise a museum and exhibition space, the development of which will be led by the National Museum of Ireland, a research centre and repository of records related to institutional trauma in the 20th century which will form part of the National Archives, and a place for reflection and remembrance.

The site will also include social housing and an educational facility.

Minister Roderic O'Gorman, who is overseeing the redress schemes for those who were resident in the institutions, said the facility was an important step.

Read More

Clodagh Finn: Why is ‘survivor’ still the hardest word in our unfinished democracy?

More in this section

Female employee having health problems at workplace 4,000 people out sick with long Covid is 'the tip of the iceberg'
Taoiseach to await Niac advice on fourth Covid dose Taoiseach to await Niac advice on fourth Covid dose
Lot of cars parking in the city, view side EU-wide clampdown as half of car rental websites broke rules
Magdalene laundry#Mother and Baby HomesPlace: DublinPlace: Sean McDermott StreetPerson: Roderic O'Gorman
Dublin's last Magdalene Laundry to be turned into 'site of national conscience'

Taoiseach reopens Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices