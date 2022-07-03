Energy credit and welfare bonus possible in upcoming budget

Another round of the €200 energy credit and an autumn welfare bonus are possible in the cost of living budget, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Coveney said the focus of tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting to agree the Summer Economic Statement will be to help low and middle income earners.

He said that higher than expected tax revenues in some areas this year will “definitely” enable the payment of once off measures as well as some longer term measures which can be paid for next year and beyond.

“One of the things that's unusual this year is very high tax take in certain sectors,” Mr Coveney said.

“It allows us to make once-off payments to respond to what we hope will be a once-off dramatic increase in the cost of living, at least in the near term.

"That would allow us to spend in a way that we normally wouldn't … the kinds of things that we've already started doing in terms of an energy credit, that does effectively reduce the cost of household electricity bills, those kinds of things."

He also said the government is potentially looking at the social welfare bonus payment, an extra week's payment in the autumn to help people prepare for winter.

“That kind of thing is possible now because we have a strong economy," Mr Coveney said. "We have strong corporate tax revenues this year. They may not be there next year. But they are there this year, and we want to use that to try to support people who are under financial pressure.”

He said the final package will be a combination of one-off payments because the State can afford to do it this year.

"Also, there will be more permanent changes that we ensure we can afford next year and the year after to help people to deal with the cost of living, and by trying to reduce the cost of living where the state can make interventions in areas like childcare," he said.

Earlier impact of budget measures

He said it is his belief that a number of measures can begin to impact on people this year, as opposed to waiting to January when budgetary measures usually begin to take effect.

He said his and Fine Gael’s focus is on people who were on fixed incomes relying on the state, but also people who were a huge percentage of our population that are middle-income earners.

Mr Coveney also said he wants to ensure that when they get pay rises, that actually they're not losing more than half that money in taxation to the state.

On moving the budget forward to September, Mr Coveney said he is in favour of it as long as the two finance ministers — Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath — say it is workable from a delivery perspective.

“Yes, if it's manageable to do that, but to be honest, that is the decision for the Minister for Public expenditure and the Minister for Finance because they're the ones that actually have to manage the mechanics of putting a budget together,” he said.