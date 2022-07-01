Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teen

Kayleigh Costello, 15, has been missing since Thursday. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 16:53
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 

15-year-old Kayleigh Costello is missing from the Dublin 2 area since Thursday, June 30.

She is described as being 5’3” tall and of slim build. She has long brown hair. 

Kayleigh is known to frequent the areas of Tallaght, Dublin city centre and Newbridge.

When she was last seen, Kayleigh was wearing a black and pink tracksuit.

Anyone with any information on Kayleigh’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

