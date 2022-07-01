Fifth of women cite safety reasons for not walking more

More than twice as many women cited safety concerns as a reason for not walking more frequently, compared to men, according to new statistics released by the CSO.

Figures taken from the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) National Travel Survey, which was carried out in the final quarter of 2021, show almost half (48%) of walking trips taken by people were for leisure or exercise.

For those who walk less than once a week, personal safety concerns were cited as a reason by nearly one in five (18%) females, more than double that of males (8%).

Many of those asked do not see walking as a viable option when it comes to day-to-day jobs, with nearly one in five (18%) saying walking was too inconvenient for things like shopping and collecting children.

One in seven (14%) said there was a lack of infrastructures such as footpaths, walking trails, and greenways.

This same concern was raised regarding suitable cycling routes, with almost one in five respondents who cycle raising it as a concern.

As a whole, active travel is on the increase, with more people walking and cycling, as 47% of respondents said they walk at least five times a week, an increase on the same period in 2019 (39%).

Electric vehicles

The ownership of electric vehicles continues to grow, with the number of people who say they now have one doubling between 2019 and 2021.

Altogether, 3% of respondents said they now own some form of electric vehicle, with hybrid models being the most popular (45%).

A third of electric vehicle owners had a fully electric model and more than one in five (22%) had a plug-in hybrid.

The most common deterrent to buying an electric vehicle is the purchase price, with both males (64%) and females (63%) saying it was an obstacle.

Access to charging points was another major issue, according to half of respondents who did not own an electric vehicle.

One in five had concerns about no or limited access to home charging, while the availability of a public charging infrastructure that is easily accessible and affordable was cited by nearly three in 10.

Public transport

Almost six in 10 of respondents never used bus services, while a similar number (60%) never used rail services such as the train, Dart, or Luas.

By comparison, in the same period in 2019, more than half (51%) of respondents never travelled by rail, and less than half (49%) never used the bus.

"No service nearby" and "No service to where they wanted to go" were the main reasons for not using public transport.

Of those who used public transport (bus/rail) less than monthly, nearly eight in 10 had travelled by car at least three times a week — 64% had travelled by car at least five times a week, while 15% had made a journey by car (as driver/passenger) three to four times a week

Reliance on cars remains strong, Maureen Delamere, CSO statistician, said.

She said for more than three-quarters (76%) of drivers undertaking journeys to work by car, there was no alternative mode of travel to go to work.

“Car-pooling or getting a lift as an alternative travel mode was low for all types of journey and was an alternative option for only 3% of work-related journeys,” she added.