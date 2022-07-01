Promise of warmer weather next week as high pressure builds over Ireland 

July may finally bring the summer weather we’ve been waiting for, as Met Eireann are forecasting a rise in temperatures from next week.

Ireland has missed out on the heatwaves seen in recent weeks in parts of Europe, as the mercury struggles to reach the mid-twenties and drizzly conditions persist.

However, the national forecaster has said that there will be “warmer dry intervals developing midweek as high-pressure builds”.

Today there will be cloudy weather in store for much of the country with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle, becoming more widespread and heavier as the day goes on.

Áine O' Carroll from Douglas relaxes on a deckchair and reads the paper on a warm sunny day on Fountainstown Beach, Co. Cork, Ireland.

However, the forecaster said this “persistent and at times heavy rain will gradually clear away overnight”, giving way to a wet start to Saturday but drying up towards the evening.

“Sunday will be mainly dry for most of the country with some good sunny spells isolated showers, mostly in western areas,” it was added, with top temperatures of 18 degrees.

Monday will be "mostly dry with spells of sunshine and isolated showers, most frequent in western parts”, while Tuesday will see “scattered showers with sunny spells”.

The forecaster said that it’ll “gradually become warmer from Tuesday onwards as high pressure continues to build”.

“It will stay generally dry through the middle of next week although there will be some showers at times. Daytime temperatures reaching the high teens or low twenties.”