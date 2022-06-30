26 Garda suspensions related to sexual or domestic complaints

26 Garda suspensions related to sexual or domestic complaints

There have been almost 30 suspensions of members of An Garda Siochana due to either sexual or domestic issues (Brian Lawless/PA)

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 18:05
Rebecca Black, PA

There have been almost 30 suspensions of members of An Garda Síochána due to either sexual or domestic issues.

The figures emerged as Garda Commissioner Drew Harris appeared at a meeting of the Policing Authority on Thursday.

He was asked about Garda officers having inappropriate relationships with victims of crime, whether by social media, text message, verbal or physical relations.

Mr Harris advised anyone who felt like they were in that position to make a complaint to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

GSOC is an independent organisation and they will investigate this

“GSOC is an independent organisation and they will investigate this,” he said.

“Obviously then we would become aware, we would regard this as being very serious and we would have to go through all our requirements to protect other members of public as well.”

Mr Harris said there are a number of investigations currently with the GSOC.

Assistant Commissioner Patrick Clavin said there are 16 suspensions related to sexual complaints and another 10 suspensions related to domestic violence claims.

He said while the numbers are small, it has a “disproportionately detrimental impact on confidence and reputation”, adding that the anti-corruption unit is also looking at this area.

“Sometimes you won’t get a complaint, sometimes it will appear to be consensual so I think it’s important for us to police this ourselves and not just wait on the unfortunate victim to have to come forward,” he said, adding that often complaints are made by a colleague concerned about a situation and who wants to raise the alarm.

Read More

Mouse causing 'mass panic' and rodent eating Milk Tray — pest issues at Garda HQ revealed

More in this section

Just 289 doses of Covid treatment tablet Paxlovid administered so far in Ireland Just 289 doses of Covid treatment tablet Paxlovid administered so far in Ireland
UCC professor steps down as special rapporteur on child protection after 'hectic' term UCC professor steps down as special rapporteur on child protection after 'hectic' term
Charity calls for €1m a year investment for patients with 'butterfly disease' Charity calls for €1m a year investment for patients with 'butterfly disease'
GardaSuspensionsPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>The 86-year-old woman was left with a broken arm.</p>

Woman, 86, breaks arm in fall having been told 'no wheelchairs available' at Dublin Airport

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices