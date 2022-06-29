Cocktails worth €23,000 seized while en route to Dublin music event

The undeclared alcohol had an estimated retail value of more than €23,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €12,000, according to Revenue.

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 16:26
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Undeclared cocktails, 150,000 illegal cigarettes and herbal cannabis with a combined value of over €330,000 have been seized in three separate operations in the past week by authorities.

On Monday, revenue officers seized over 1,700 litres of cocktails at Dublin Port, following the search of a convoy of vehicles from the UK that were en route to a music event in Dublin.

Separately on Monday, as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized 150,000 NZ Black Power branded cigarettes at Dublin Airport.

The illegal cigarettes, which were discovered in an air cargo consignment originating in Lithuania and destined for an address in Dublin, had an estimated retail value of around €103,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €82,000.

Last Wednesday June 22, Revenue officers seized approximately 11kgs of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport, with an estimated value of €211,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in an air cargo consignment, originating in the US and destined for an address in Dublin, labelled as ‘sleeping bags’, ‘insulated socks’ and ‘waterproof parts’.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations to target smuggling.

