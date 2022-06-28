Former hurler completes epic cycle across US for Bodywhys 

A former Dublin minor hurler who is in recovery from an eating disorder has raised more than €30,000 for Bodywhys in a 43-day cycling adventure across 6,228kms of the US.

Cormac Ryan spent 262 hours and 48 minutes on his bicycle since he left San Francisco in mid-May and arrived into New York on Sunday. His trek took him through 13 US states, cycling an average of 160km a day.

His longest day was 253km when in Kansas.

The feat came just a year after he entered treatment in Lois Bridges clinic in Dublin for an eating disorder. He was one of three men who told their stories of living with eating disorders on a documentary called Unspoken last year.

As well as raising funds for Bodywhys, Mr Ryan also wants to raise awareness of eating disorders, especially among males, and named his journey Project EDucate.

He believes there is a lack of awareness about eating disorders, and says his disorder lay hidden for years because he did not realise himself that he had one.

Mr Ryan said arriving into New York on Sunday gave him a “contented sort of feeling”. He said despite being able to cycle across the US without any difficulties, he suffered shin splints after walking in Manhattan on Sunday.

He leaves the US on Wednesday to return home to his family.

Looking back on his trip, he says: “The highlight was probably just the random interaction I had with strangers in the middle of America — just the randomness of it all.”

He had no major setbacks, apart from three punctures. He also suffered sunburn to his lips while crossing the desert in Nevada.

He took just two days off — one in Utah and another in Kansas, where he met up with a cousin who travelled to meet him.

During his stop in Utah, he visited Zion National Park which, he says, was “incredible”.

He also paid a visit to Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, where he had previously studied.

“That was the first time I switched off and relaxed on the trip — it felt like home away from home," Mr Ryan said.

Among the toughest areas was Nevada because of the heat, and long periods without places to stop to get water.

He had accommodation booked for each night in the first half of the expedition, and spent as much time working on preparing his route as he did on physically preparing for the cycle.

Each evening after reaching his destination, he had to service his bike and wash clothes, as well as update social media and plan his route for the next day.

Last year, just after he left treatment, he and cousin Stephen Ryan and friend Niall O’Donnell cycled from Achill to Athens and raised just under €50,000 for Bodywhys and Pieta House.

He now plans to rest for the remainder of this year, having completed two major cycles and taken part in a documentary in the past year.

Of his latest US venture, Mr Ryan said: “I think I do not yet realise what I have done — it all seems like a bit of a blur.”

Donations can still be made here.

Support and helplines:

Bodywhys helpline: 01-2107906;

Bodywhys E-mail support aervice: alex@bodywhys.ie

HSE Eating Disorder Self-Care App