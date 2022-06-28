Defence Forces 'on standby' to assist with security at Dublin Airport

Members of the Defence Forces are to undergo immediate training to assist with security at Dublin Airport until the end of the summer.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it has accepted a request from Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to allow members of the defence forces to be drafted in to assist the Dublin Airport Authority (Daa) with its aviation security duties at the airport.

In a statement, Defence Minister Simon Coveney said that though he recognised that “the role of the Defence Forces is not normally to assist in the provision of services for a commercial airport”, he had agreed to the request on following clear assurances that "this is a distinct piece of work, provided in extreme circumstances, as a short-term emergency-related contingency action.”

Defence Minister Simon Coveney. File Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

It is understood the Defence Forces personnel will be undertaking non-public facing duties at the airport for six weeks, before being stood down in August, when it is expected the DAA will have trained its own staff to carry out the work.

Mr Coveney said he had consulted with the Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy on matter.

“The Daa have given assurances that they will continue with their own recruitment and onboarding of additional security staff and the introduction of other mitigations during this period,” Mr Coveney said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said the potential deployment of defence forces members was the direct result of a proposal from the Daa.

"The daa has advised that its current operational plan, in place since the beginning of June, is working effectively and people are making their way through the airport safely and making their flights.

"However, given the heightened risk environment and the impact that a resurgence of Covid-19 could have on its staff and operations, daa proposed that it would be prudent at this juncture for initial, preparatory steps to be made to facilitate the potential deployment of the Defence Forces to the airport," the spokesperson said.

