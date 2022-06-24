Lewis Capaldi pays tribute to Cork fans who braved weather for long-awaited gig

Incessant rain didn't dampen spirits at Musgrave Park for Lewis Capaldi’s sold-out return to the rebel county.

Crowds of shivering, fake-tanned teens descended on the stadium, paying no heed to the Status Yellow warning for rain that saw the audience become a sea of ponchos and putting even the most durable of those tanning brands to the ultimate test.

So popular were the rain coverings that organisers quickly sold out of them long before Capaldi took to the stage.

Music fans dressed for the rain at Musgrave Park, Cork.

Dozens of ill-prepared attendees, shivering in T-shirts outside shops near the venue, turned bin bags into makeshift shelters by ripping arm holes and a collar to make them wearable.

One multipack from Aldi kitted out a whole crew of pals who carried on through the downpour gleefully.

Every shade of glow-in-the-dark neon was worn by fans and the bright colours popped against the grey sky and protective white floor on the pitch.

Keepin' the hair dry is Olivia Beausang, Castlelyons; Ellen Quinn, Fermoy; and Aeibhin Casey, Castlelyons.

Support acts Luz, JC Stewart, and Wild Youth warmed up the audience before Capaldi appeared in a black jumper and red trousers for his adoring fans, their screams reaching a pitch that only the dogs of Turners Cross could hear when he launched into ‘Grace’ to open his set, following up with the ballad ‘Forever’ which ended with what must have been a full minute of cheering.

The audience often filled gaps with whooping cheers, singsongs, and screams, much to Capaldi’s delight.

I’ve always said Ireland is my favourite place to play and two songs in you’ve proved why.”

Capaldi, 25, rose to fame in 2019 when his multi-award-winning hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ topped both the UK charts and the US Billboard Hot 100.

Naturally, he performed that very number for his Cork fans on Friday night.

Wild Youth play support to Lewis Capaldi at Musgrave Park.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was impressed at the resilience of the crowd: not only had they braved the rain, but many of them had waited for year-after-year, reschedule-after-reschedule to see their idol.

“It’s so good to be back here in Ireland,” he said.

Today is the first Irish show we have played in over three years. This was supposed to happen in 2020, so thank you for keeping your tickets.”

Capaldi sang hit after hit, including ‘Hollywood’ and ‘Hold Me While You Wait’, delighting the crowd when he revealed his plan to “play all the old shit, is everyone OK with that?”

Naturally, a chorus of screams answered the Glaswegian, who thrilled Musgrave Park with over 90 minutes of his trademark upbeat melancholy.

Musgrave Park’s series of concerts continues Saturday with Dermot Kennedy.