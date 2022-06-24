Lewis Capaldi pays tribute to Cork fans who braved weather for long-awaited gig

Lewis Capaldi pays tribute to Cork fans who braved weather for long-awaited gig

Lewis Capaldi performing at Musgrave Park, Cork, on Friday. Pictures: Larry Cummins

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 22:40
Review: Denise O'Donoghue

Incessant rain didn't dampen spirits at Musgrave Park for Lewis Capaldi’s sold-out return to the rebel county. 

Crowds of shivering, fake-tanned teens descended on the stadium, paying no heed to the Status Yellow warning for rain that saw the audience become a sea of ponchos and putting even the most durable of those tanning brands to the ultimate test.

So popular were the rain coverings that organisers quickly sold out of them long before Capaldi took to the stage. 

Music fans dressed for the rain at Musgrave Park, Cork.
Music fans dressed for the rain at Musgrave Park, Cork.

Dozens of ill-prepared attendees, shivering in T-shirts outside shops near the venue, turned bin bags into makeshift shelters by ripping arm holes and a collar to make them wearable.

One multipack from Aldi kitted out a whole crew of pals who carried on through the downpour gleefully.

Every shade of glow-in-the-dark neon was worn by fans and the bright colours popped against the grey sky and protective white floor on the pitch.

Keepin' the hair dry is Olivia Beausang, Castlelyons; Ellen Quinn, Fermoy; and Aeibhin Casey, Castlelyons.
Keepin' the hair dry is Olivia Beausang, Castlelyons; Ellen Quinn, Fermoy; and Aeibhin Casey, Castlelyons.

Support acts Luz, JC Stewart, and Wild Youth warmed up the audience before Capaldi appeared in a black jumper and red trousers for his adoring fans, their screams reaching a pitch that only the dogs of Turners Cross could hear when he launched into ‘Grace’ to open his set, following up with the ballad ‘Forever’ which ended with what must have been a full minute of cheering. 

The audience often filled gaps with whooping cheers, singsongs, and screams, much to Capaldi’s delight. 

I’ve always said Ireland is my favourite place to play and two songs in you’ve proved why.” 

Capaldi, 25, rose to fame in 2019 when his multi-award-winning hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ topped both the UK charts and the US Billboard Hot 100. 

Naturally, he performed that very number for his Cork fans on Friday night. 

Wild Youth play support to Lewis Capaldi  at Musgrave Park.
Wild Youth play support to Lewis Capaldi  at Musgrave Park.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was impressed at the resilience of the crowd: not only had they braved the rain, but many of them had waited for year-after-year, reschedule-after-reschedule to see their idol.

“It’s so good to be back here in Ireland,” he said. 

Today is the first Irish show we have played in over three years. This was supposed to happen in 2020, so thank you for keeping your tickets.”

Capaldi sang hit after hit, including ‘Hollywood’ and ‘Hold Me While You Wait’, delighting the crowd when he revealed his plan to “play all the old shit, is everyone OK with that?” 

Naturally, a chorus of screams answered the Glaswegian, who thrilled Musgrave Park with over 90 minutes of his trademark upbeat melancholy.

Musgrave Park’s series of concerts continues Saturday with Dermot Kennedy.

Read More

Covid forces Chemical Brothers to cancel Glastonbury appearance in wake of Cork gig

More in this section

Agri-Environment scheme Europe facing 'tangible reality' of Russian gas supply shutdown, says Taoiseach
US ruling has 'zero impact' on provision of abortion rights in Ireland, says Stephen Donnelly US ruling has 'zero impact' on provision of abortion rights in Ireland, says Stephen Donnelly
First round of college offers set to be issued on September 8 First round of college offers set to be issued on September 8
#music#WeatherPlace: CorkPerson: Lewis Capaldi
<p>Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. File Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Laois crash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices