Increasing child and working family payments would have biggest impact on reducing poverty rates

A new Government research report says that targeted changes to the qualified child and the working family payment would have the biggest impact on reducing the poverty rate for young people.

It also states that increasing the rate of payment of core working-age benefits — such as jobseeker’s allowance, the one-parent family payment, and disability allowance — would cause the biggest reduction in poverty among adults.

The report was carried out by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection with the Economic Social and Research Institute, and explored ways of targeting poverty reduction.

The Government's Roadmap for Social Inclusion 2020-2025 has set the headline target of reducing the rate of consistent poverty to 2% or lower by 2025. The research report looks at how two increases in spending — of €100m, and €1bn — on different welfare packages would impact on poverty rates, as well as increases in employment of various under-represented groups in the labour market.

It found that providing employment to the head of jobless households reduces the overall at-risk-of-poverty rate by two percentage points and by three percentage points for children, whereas increasing the labour-market participation and hours of work of the head of a household containing a person with disabilities had little impact.

The effect of married women working the same hours as men had a very significant impact, whereas introducing a mandatory living wage to €12.90 per hour "has very little effect".

Models of welfare reform

The researchers then looked at two models of welfare reforms, costing a total of €100m and €1bn.

In both scenarios, increasing child benefit had little impact on the risk of poverty rate, while in the €100m scenario, increasing qualified child payments were also "quite weak".

Instead, in the €100m scenario, increasing the rate of payment of core working-age benefits, such as jobseeker’s allowance and the one-parent family payment, had the biggest impact, alongside increases in the living alone allowance or the fuel allowance for the elderly. The measure with the single biggest impact was increasing the income limit for the working family payment (WFP).

In the €1bn scenario, the proposed changes to the qualified child and the working family payments would have the greatest effect on poverty reduction; with reforms for older people including changes to the living alone allowance, fuel allowance, and qualified adult increase also deemed significant; while increases to working-age adult reforms, including lifting core benefits, also making a big impact.

According to the report: "It is likely that a package of measures targeting both employment and social transfers is needed to address poverty-reduction targets", adding that other factors such as health and education also needed to be considered.

Joe O’Brien, minister of State with responsibility for social inclusion. Picture: Maxwells

Writing in the report foreword, Joe O’Brien, minister of State with responsibility for social inclusion, said: "Poverty targets have always proven difficult to attain, in part because of the limitations of the annual Government budget process, but also the relative nature of our poverty measurement.

"Commitments in the Roadmap for Social Inclusion on benchmarking aim to assist in this regard. But it is also hoped that this report will bridge some of the information gap between the target and the process of getting to the target."