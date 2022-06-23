28 cases of monkeypox in Ireland as WHO considers outbreaks

There have now been 28 cases of monkeypox in Ireland, including three people who have been hospitalised.

This comes as the World Health Organization held its first emergency committee meeting on Thursday to discuss whether monkeypox outbreaks globally should be considered a public health emergency of international concern.

This is the same level of committee which decided on how Covid-19, Ebola and other outbreaks should be treated.

In Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre weekly report shows the number of cases has increased from 14 last week to 28 up to Tuesday.

All of them are men, aged between 27 and 58, and all self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.

Further cases are expected to be seen in Ireland in the coming weeks, the HPSC warned.

Across Europe, also up to Tuesday, 2 746 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 29 countries and areas.

The biggest risk of spread of monkeypox between people is through sexual contact or close contact with household members.

No deaths have been reported in Ireland or across Europe from this outbreak, according to the latest update from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

These outbreaks are unusual in that they are happening in countries which traditionally have not experienced monkeypox cases.

Monkeypox is very uncommon infection that produces a spotty, itchy and sore rash, and sometimes a fever. It can affect the whole body.

It can also be spread through touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone who has the rash, touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs, and also through exposure to coughs or sneezes of a person with monkeypox.