28 cases of monkeypox in Ireland as WHO considers outbreaks

28 cases of monkeypox in Ireland as WHO considers outbreaks

Monkeypox is very uncommon infection that produces a spotty, itchy and sore rash, and sometimes a fever. It can affect the whole body.

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 19:00
Niamh Griffin

There have now been 28 cases of monkeypox in Ireland, including three people who have been hospitalised.

This comes as the World Health Organization held its first emergency committee meeting on Thursday to discuss whether monkeypox outbreaks globally should be considered a public health emergency of international concern.

This is the same level of committee which decided on how Covid-19, Ebola and other outbreaks should be treated.

In Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre weekly report shows the number of cases has increased from 14 last week to 28 up to Tuesday.

All of them are men, aged between 27 and 58, and all self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.

Further cases are expected to be seen in Ireland in the coming weeks, the HPSC warned.

Across Europe, also up to Tuesday, 2 746 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 29 countries and areas.

The biggest risk of spread of  monkeypox between people is through sexual contact or close contact with household members.
The biggest risk of spread of  monkeypox between people is through sexual contact or close contact with household members.

No deaths have been reported in Ireland or across Europe from this outbreak, according to the latest update from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

These outbreaks are unusual in that they are happening in countries which traditionally have not experienced monkeypox cases.

Monkeypox is very uncommon infection that produces a spotty, itchy and sore rash, and sometimes a fever. It can affect the whole body.

The biggest risk of spread between people is through sexual contact or close contact with household members.

It can also be spread through touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone who has the rash, touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs, and also through exposure to coughs or sneezes of a person with monkeypox.

Read More

‘We are not expecting thousands of cases’: disease expert plays down monkeypox fears

More in this section

Leitrim cafe owner in New York saves rape victim after getting note on delivery order Leitrim cafe owner in New York saves rape victim after getting note on delivery order
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Leo Varadkar: Restoring the wages of high earners is not a pay rise
Q&A: What are my rights if airport delays cause me to miss my flight? Q&A: What are my rights if airport delays cause me to miss my flight?
Monkeypox#COVID-19Organisation: World Health Organization
<p>The chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee John McGuinness said it is time for the Central Bank to publicly make full disclosure on their engagement with AIB and what they learned, now that the fine has been issued. File photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie</p>

'Who's protecting consumers?' - Banks' 'paltry' fine over tracker scandal cost lives

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices