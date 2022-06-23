Work on Land Development Agency's first housing project to begin in September

Work on the first site to be delivered by the Land Development Agency (LDA) will begin in September after a contractor was announced on Thursday.

Walls Construction has been appointed to lead the project which will see 597 new homes built at Shanganagh, Co. Dublin. The project is being delivered in partnership with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DLRCC) and will be devoted 100% to homes under the Government's affordable schemes and social homes.

The mixed-tenure scheme will see 51% - 306 homes - come in under the Cost Rental scheme, 15% - 91 homes - affordable purchase homes, and 34% as social housing (200 homes). The first completed homes are expected at the end of 2024.

It will feature green areas, a creche, a convenience store, and a cafe.The site occupies approximately nine hectares adjacent to Shanganagh Castle, Shanganagh Park and Castle Farm and will be the first affordable site delivered by the LDA.

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien said the completion of the tender process was "real progress towards providing much-needed social and affordable homes in what is one of the most expensive local authority areas in the country".

John Coleman, Chief Executive of the LDA, said that the announcement was significant and that the agency has submitted four planning applications which will, if approved, deliver 2,358 homes in other schemes.

“This is a significant milestone in delivering what will be the largest public housing scheme in the State."

The LDA says that it is "making good progress" on its Project Tosaigh initiative which aims to see 5,000 new homes built by unlocking land in private ownership that has full planning permission but where delivery has stalled due to financing or other issues.

"Proposals from potential partners are currently under consideration through a formal expression of interest process, with an announcement of the first schemes expected shortly", an LDA statement said.