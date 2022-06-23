Travellers 'facing institutionalised racism' in criminal justice system amid fears of racial profiling

Travellers are facing institutionalised racism in the criminal justice system, with members of the community accusing gardaí and even a judge, in one case, of prejudiced comments amid fears they are being racially profiled.

A new study, which interviewed almost one-tenth of all Travellers in the country, also found that while Travellers are "over-policed" as suspects of crime, they are under-policed when they themselves are victims of crime.

The research, described as "ground-breaking" by the country's human rights watchdog, recommends a new independent complaints body and a new a criminal justice strategy for the Traveller community to address findings which the report's authors said were "incredibly distressing, and paint a depressing picture".

The Irish Travellers’ Access to Justice (ITAJ) report, which will be launched on Thursday, is the result of 18 months of research carried out by a team at the University of Limerick. Part of the study involved speaking with one in every 100 Travellers in Ireland from 25 of the 26 counties.

It found that Travellers’ trust in the Irish criminal justice system is extremely low and that fears of wrongful arrest, excessive use of force, wrongful conviction, disproportionately high sentences and wrongful imprisonment frame the way Travellers engage with and experience the criminal justice system.

Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner, Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, writes in the report: "It is abundantly clear that the relationship between Travellers and criminal justice institutions is deeply problematic, and informed, as this research makes clear, by practices from both judges and gardaí which are grounded and founded in institutional racism."

Half of the Travellers involved in the survey were victims of criminal offences in the five years prior to the survey and a similar number of respondents had been present at home when gardaí entered without permission - but just 11% had a search warrant shown to someone present in the property.

Almost two-thirds of Travellers who were in garda custody in the five years prior to the survey had not felt safe, while many also claimed they were racially profiled, with 59% of respondents saying they believed they were stopped because they are a Traveller.

The vast majority of Travellers interviewed for the study did not believe gardaí or judges respected them or felt that they had been treated fairly.

One of the lead authors of the report, Professor Jennifer Schweppe, of UL’s School of Law, said: “Our research shows that Travellers are simultaneously over-policed as suspects and under-policed as victims."

Dr Sindy Joyce, Lecturer in Traveller Studies in UL’s Department of Sociology, said: “The results of this research will come as no surprise to members of the Traveller community, whose experiences and perceptions of the criminal justice process are unequivocally linked to both their identity as a historically traditionally nomadic community, and their present-day status as a racialised indigenous ethnic group in Irish society."