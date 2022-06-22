Short-lived scorcher: One of 2022’s hottest days so far forecast for this week

Short-lived scorcher: One of 2022’s hottest days so far forecast for this week

Long Stand beach near Owenahincha in West Cork. 

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 08:39
Rebecca Laffan

Munster is set to bask in some of the highest temperatures seen so far this year tomorrow, according to Met Éireann.

However, before that, today will be a bit cooler with highest temperatures of 17 to 22C with the risk of some isolated showers as the day goes on.

Light rain and drizzle will affect west and northwest areas of the country overnight, giving way to misty conditions early tomorrow morning.

“It will become drier and brighter during the afternoon and evening, with sunny spells breaking through,” said the national forecaster.

Tina, Riley, Rian and Rynn Dinneen visiting from the Chicago area and enjoying the sunshine at the Warren beach, West Cork over the weekend.
Tina, Riley, Rian and Rynn Dinneen visiting from the Chicago area and enjoying the sunshine at the Warren beach, West Cork over the weekend.

“Highest temperatures of 17C to 23C possibly touching 24C in the best of the sunshine in the southeast, in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.” 

The sunny weather is set to be short-lived however, with patchy rain and drizzle moving in overnight, “turning more persistent in the west and southwest towards morning”.

Friday is described as being “a dull and wet day” with outbreaks of showery rain spreading across the country from the west, turning heavy at times and remaining that wat overnight.

Saturday will be a “rather cloudy and breezy day with widespread showers, some turning heavy”, with Sunday’s forecast looking much the same.

Finally, next week it’ll remain “generally unsettled as low pressure dominates our weather, bringing showers or longer spells of rain at times”.

