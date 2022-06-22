Father of Ana Kriégel dies

The father of the late Ana Kriégel has died.

Patrick Kriégel, formerly of Paris, died peacefully at his Leixlip home in Co Kildare on June 19.

His death notice reads: "Beloved husband of Geraldine and dear father of the late Anastasia (Ana).

"Sadly missed by his loving wife, Aaron, Bruno, Nathalie, Phillippe and all his loving family and friends."

His funeral is set to take place on Thursday afternoon, June 23, at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

14-year-old Ana Kriegel was found with a ligature around the neck in a derelict house in Lucan, Co Dublin, days after she went missing on May 14, 2018.

Patrick is predeceased by his daughter who was murdered aged 14 on May 14, 2018 at an abandoned house in Lucan near Dublin.

Two boys, aged 13 at the time, were both found guilty by unanimous verdicts of murdering the “lonely and vulnerable” Ana.

Boy B has since launched an appeal against the guilty verdict, and the Court of Appeal had been due to hear a motion soon to introduce fresh evidence to proceedings.