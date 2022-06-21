Minimum qualification for SNAs to be reviewed this year

The Government will review the minimum qualification for special needs assistants (SNAs) in schools this year and aim to introduce accreditation for a national training programme.

Josepha Madigan, Minister of State for special education and inclusion, signalled her support for the changes but said a contract review must be carried out. The Minister addressed an Oireachtas committee meeting on Tuesday alongside Fórsa trade union, which represents non-teaching staff in the education sector.

The committee heard that despite a significant change in the role of an SNA since the qualifications were set in 1979, the minimum qualification remains at just three passes at Junior Certificate level which is “insulting” to skilled staff. 98% of SNAs have progressed beyond the minimum qualification and at least 80% hold QQI Level 5 qualifications or above.

Andy Pike, head of education at Fórsa, said that SNAs are often expected to meet complex needs without adequate training, qualifications, or clinical oversight and the development of the SNA role to encompass the provision of therapies and building social skills required higher qualification levels. He said these changes were a significant step towards achieving genuine respect for SNAs.

The Minister said she was open to reviewing the minimum qualifications for SNAs but maintained that a previously scheduled review of the SNA contract must be carried out first. Mr Pike told the committee that scheduled negotiations for a new SNA contract, which could take a year to complete, cannot go ahead without a commitment on a minimum qualification and warned that talks would fail otherwise.

Noreen O’Mahony, an SNA who addressed the committee, said the department was “kicking the can down the road”. There was also criticism of the Government’s failure to ensure a national SNA training programme gave formal accreditation to graduates.

The Government has spent €2.5m funding the course for SNAs at University College Dublin, which began in January 2021. The 10-month course was developed to upskill existing and train new SNAs to more effectively help children with special educational needs.

The course, which is fully funded by the Government and at no cost to the SNAs, was developed with the purpose of an accredited degree in mind, however, no graduates have received any accreditation thus far. The Minister said the Department continues to engage with the university on this and hopes for talks with the university to result in a positive outcome for recent graduates and 3,500 SNAs expected to graduate from the programme over a four-year period.

Respect

A lack of respect was also a common criticism heard by the committee. Members heard of SNAs being asked to do tasks outside of their remit such as cleaning fish tanks, washing cars and gardening work.

Mr Shane Lambert, Fórsa assistant general secretary for schools, said this demonstrated a lack of respect for SNAs and if they take issue with such requests, and Fórsa become involved, it can create conflict and damage relationships with school management.

There are more than 19,000 SNAs working in schools across the country and numbers have increased dramatically from 300 in 1999. Since 2011, there has been an 81% increase in SNA numbers.

This year, the Department will spend at least €2bn, or more than 25% of its budget, on providing additional teaching and care supports for children with special educational needs, an increase of 60% since 2011.