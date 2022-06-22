Cost of living crisis adding to rising and changing profile of those made homeless

Merchants Quay Ireland has warned that homelessness is on the rise and a new type of client — specifically women leaving an abusive household, and vulnerable young people — are part of the emerging trend.

As it launches its summer appeal, MQI said the cost of living crisis was pushing more people into homelessness.

MQI CEO Paula Byrne said: "The rising cost of living coupled with the housing crisis is rapidly changing the landscape of homelessness in Ireland.

"Week by week, we are seeing more clients of all ages and backgrounds coming to our door, having lost everything. It’s easy to see how someone can quickly find themselves in dire straits.

"Many ordinary men and women are already vulnerable, barely hanging on. Then the rent is hiked, or a job is lost, or, as food and energy prices soar, it just becomes impossible to make ends meet, and suddenly someone is homeless."

She said the risk of addiction and mental health issues accompanied the stress of homelessness and that day services played a vital role in assisting people.

Covid-19 consequences

The charity also said the Covid-19 lockdown had turned the focus on domestic violence, and that the cost of living crisis was putting further pressure on families, with more and more women being forced into homelessness for the first time.

One example is Denise*, a midwife and a mother of four grownup children who became homeless for the first time at 51.

She said her husband gave her €30 a week and added: "I felt like a prisoner in my own home. I ended up on O’Connell Street with just a rucksack. I had no idea where to turn and ended up at the door of MQI. I was overwhelmed. I remember being in that queue thinking, ‘Oh my God. This is the end.’”

She has been supported by MQI, as has Patrick*, 23, who is engaged with MQI's Young Persons Support Programme.

He had been known to care services and said that when his mother passed away and lost his support network and had a breakdown.

He managed to find a flat, get the mental health support he needed and started training to become a hairdresser, only to lose his job during the pandemic.

“I used to have a life,” he said. “I used to have a job and a flat. But everything got so expensive. I couldn’t cope and I lost it all. I’m doing a course right now, but it’s hard to keep going, without somewhere to call my home.”

*Names have been changed