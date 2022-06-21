Irish girl, 7, in critical care after falling into Spanish hotel pool

Irish girl, 7, in critical care after falling into Spanish hotel pool

The incident happened at the HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the Majorcan capital Palma just before 4pm on Monday. File photo

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 16:11
Eimer McAuley

A seven-year-old Irish girl is in critical care in a hospital in Spain after falling into a hotel pool while on holiday with her family. 

The incident happened at the HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the Majorcan capital Palma just before 4pm on Monday. 

The local paper, Ultima Hora, reported that at 3.37pm the little girl fell into the pool of the hotel where she was staying. 

The paper reported that the lifeguard removed her from the pool when they realised what was happening and began attempts to resuscitate her. The ambulance was called, and following an hour of CPR, the child was resuscitated. 

On Tuesday, the hotel confirmed that the girl is still being treated at the Son Espases hospital in Palma, and the reception manager said that her parents and their other children are at the hospital too. 

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that they are aware of the case and that they are "providing all possible consular assistance."

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case," they added. 

No one from the Son Espases Hospital was available to provide a comment. 

Place: Palma
