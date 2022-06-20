Students who suffer medical emergencies 'should have access to deferred exams'

Leaving Cert students who experience a serious medical emergency during their State exams should be given another opportunity to sit an alternative exam within the same cycle.

That's according to Epilepsy Ireland, which has called on the State Examinations Commission (SEC) to reconsider its decision to refuse students access to the ‘deferred’ exams next month should they have a medical emergency, such as a seizure, during an exam.

It campaigned for many years for students to be given the chance to sit an exam during the same cycle should they miss out due to a medical condition.

“A seizure is a seizure, whether it happens an hour before the exam or during the exam, it has the same impact on you,” said Peter Murphy, chief executive of Epilepsy Ireland.

“For most people, it means you're not going to be able to complete an exam or if you try to, you're going to underperform.”

Appendicitis case

The call comes as the SEC is to allow a young man who was forced to leave his history Leaving Cert exam last week in agony from acute appendicitis access to the deferred sitting of the exams next month.

Initially, his request was denied on the basis that he had attempted to start the exam before he was rushed to the hospital. It is understood that the student’s mother has since been advised he can access the deferred sitting of the exams in July.

This year for the first time, the SEC is to hold a deferred set of exams in July for Leaving Cert students affected by bereavement, illness, serious injury, or Covid-19. Deferred exams were held for the first time in 2019 for students who experienced the bereavement of a close family member. This year, access has been widened, and takes into account conditions such as emergency surgery, epilepsy, or Crohn’s disease.

However, the SEC guidelines state that the exams next month are open to students who commenced or completed an exam. An SEC spokesman said it is treating applications "on its own merits, noting the significant and difficult issues which arise."