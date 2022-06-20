Who is buying a home, where and for how much?

The average age for buying a home in Ireland is 38, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed.

The research has given an insight into the age profile of house buyers in every local electoral area in the country.

It found that the lowest median age of home buyers in Cork is 37 years. Bantry-West Cork had the highest median age of buyers nationally at 52.

Leixlip, Kildare and Tallaght South were the areas with the lowest median age of buyers at 34, according to the data.

In Cork, Fermoy, Cobh, Macroom and Cork City North West had the lowest median age of buyers at 37.

For sole transactions, Ongar, Fingal, was the area with the lowest median age at 35, while Kenmare, Kerry, was the highest at 54. Tallaght South was the area with the lowest median age for joint transactions at 33.

Income

While the median income of a joint purchaser was €81,500 nationally, at a local level it varied from a low of €48,800 in Buncrana, Donegal, to a high of €162,600 in Pembroke, Dublin City.

And while the four local authority areas of Dublin dominated the table of the highest median income, Cork City South East was the 13th-highest with a value of €110,200.

Those buying homes in Cork City South East, which contains some of the city's leafiest suburbs, such as Blackrock Road, had the highest incomes of house buyers across Cork city and county.

Cork City South East local electoral area, which includes Ballinlough, Mahon, parts of Douglas, parts of Carrigaline and parts of Monkstown, was the Cork local electoral area with the highest median income for buyers at €84,600.

For sole transactions, the median income was €56,200 and for joint transactions, that rose to €110,200.

Cork City South West had the second-highest median income at €80,100 across all transactions. For sole transactions, that figure was €50,900 and for joint transactions that rose to €91,800.

In Carrigaline, the median income for all transactions was €79,200. For sole transactions, it was €49,000 while for joint transactions that rose to €87,800. In Cobh, the median income of home buyers was €67,700 while in Bantry-West Cork the median income was €48,800.

The data, for 2019, which was published by the CSO today, also revealed that 45,280 properties were purchased.

Seán O’Connor, a statistician at the CSO, said: "From examining the data presented today it is clear to see the regional variation of the housing market across the State."