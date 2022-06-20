Childcare fees could be cut before Christmas - Taoiseach

Childcare fees could be cut before Christmas, the Taoiseach has indicated.

Micheál Martin was speaking at the opening of the National Economic Dialogue and, while he ruled out any pre-Budget intervention to bring down the cost of living, he indicated that a move could be made before Christmas to bring down the cost of childcare.

Mr Martin said that he was not going to announce details of the Budget on Monday, but said that it will focus on the cost of living for families.

“The Budget isn't going to be announced today. And I don't mean that in any sort of facetious way. Childcare is a big issue.

“It's a very significant cost pressure on families. And we're going to look at that.

“Last year we took significant measures around giving resources to (Children’s Minister Roderic) O'Gorman to work with the partners in childcare around pay and conditions and to create meaningful career pathways for people working in childcare.

“We're very clear across government that the next budget has to look at affordability issues in childcare. So that certainly is an issue that will merit consideration.”

Pressed on whether this will mean that fees could be cut this year, Mr Martin said it was possible.

“That is the objective of government. We have to do it obviously within within the fiscal framework.”

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin arriving for the National Economic Dialogue in the Printworks Conference Centre, Dublin Castle this morning.

Mr Martin reiterated his belief that the Government can not intervene in the cost of living crisis before October’s Budget, saying that the Government has already brought in €2.5 billion in supports.

“As I said yesterday, the government's view is that we have to do this - as we listen to people as well as this morning and I've listened over the last 48 hours. I mean we can't chase inflation in a simplistic way. We do not want to repeat the mistakes of the 1970s when we had a decade of rampant inflation, which really damaged disposable income and the economy at that time.

“So we want to do this in detailed way, evidence-based way, do significant work and look at how we can bring costs down.

“And the forthcoming budget will be a cost-of-living Budget. What we do has to be comprehensive, has to be sustainable over a longer period of time than just going from a month to month situation.”

The Taoiseach said that the war in Ukraine and the associated rises in the cost of energy would need to be dealt with in a “sustainable way” but that a “month-to-month” approach was not feasible.

“The indications are that Russia is looking to exact very significant pressure on Europe’s supply of gas and that's the context we have to plan and work. That’s why a month to month approach is not ideal but we understand the pressures.

"But we've got to accept the winter period could be the most significant period of this crisis so far. And therefore we've got to make sure that we have enough in reserve to deal with that. And to keep the pressure off to make sure people have some quality of life and get through the winter. Whatever we do has to be sustainable.”