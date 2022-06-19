Taoiseach rules out further action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis before October budget

The Taoiseach has all but ruled out any additional measures to address the cost-of-living crisis before Budget 2023 in October.

Micheál Martin said the Summer Economic Statement, currently scheduled for July, would be the next key "milestone" in relation to the budget and wider cost-of-living issues.

"What do I mean by that? Well, the Summer Economic Statement will lay out what is available in terms of funds and so on and resources to help alleviate pressures on people and the objective and the aim is to do that comprehensively in the budget itself."

Asked about the cost-of-living protests that took place around the country over the weekend, Mr Martin said he was aware of the "acute pressures" people were now facing, but that the Government could not "chase" inflation and the increasing cost of living from month to month.

If we start just doing packages one month and the next month the pressure will continue and continue.

"It is far better that we do more sustained comprehensive measures that will be sustainable over the winter period and take people through the winter period."

Regarding any action the Government would take in the budget around the cost of living, he said "quite a significant amount of it will have immediate application".

"We are going to work on that somewhat similar to last year. I don’t see things taking effect as the Summer Economic Statement is being announced. That [more immediate measures] is not planned for now."

Mr Martin said he would be meeting with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath this week to discuss the Summer Economic Statement.

Cost-of-living protestors marching on St Patrick's Street in Cork City on Saturday. Picture: Larry Cummins

"That is very important in terms of the overall amount of money that will be available to us," he said.

The Taoiseach acknowledged that the current situation, in particular, rising energy and fuel costs was "very, very bad for people", and predicted that, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, things could get worse before they get better.

“We are very conscious that we are dealing with a very uncertain situation," he said.

“If you look again this week Russia is now reducing its gas supplies via the Nord Stream to the West. That could create even further problems as we head in to the winter,” he said.

“I am very conscious that the winter could be very challenging from an energy perspective and a cost-of-living perspective.

"So we need to work really on the evidenced-based approach of the ESRI report that was published this week and look at targeted — and, in some instances, temporary — measures that will get us through this crisis for people."

Speaking on Newstalk, Mr Martin said the Government understood that the upcoming October budget would be "a cost-of-living budget".

He said the Government had already introduced relief measures worth about €2.4bn since last October's budget.

"It is a substantial amount to endeavour to alleviate pressures on the public," he added.

“You could do something very short term, but we have to, in terms of the summer economic statement, know what we are going to spend on childcare; what we are going to spend on housing.

"You need to know the expenditure profile. That is all part of cost of living.”