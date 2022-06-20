Depression rates among young adults doubled during the pandemic

The rates of depression among young adults almost doubled during the pandemic.

The scale of mental health difficulties particularly among young women is of significant concern, with warnings of possible long-term scarring effects for some groups of young adults, and of increased demands on community mental health services.

The warnings follow the publication today of a report which lays bare the stark impact of the pandemic on young adults caused by disruption to their employment, education, and day-to-day activities.

The data, published by the ESRI and produced in partnership with the Department of Children, has been drawn from the Growing Up in Ireland Covid-19 survey, carried out in December 2020.

It shows that four-in-ten 22-year-old men and over half of 22-year-old women were classified as depressed - much higher figures than two years previously when 22% of men and 31% of women were depressed.

Remote learning

Before the pandemic, most (63%) of these 22-year-olds were in full-time education or training and had to shift to remote learning. While most had the technology needed for remote learning, around half did not have adequate broadband and a quiet place to study, and less than one-third received regular feedback on their work.

The research found that over half (57%) found it difficult to study while learning remotely and this was linked to a greater risk of depression. Those who had more interaction with their institution and the resources they needed to study fared better.

Over half (57%) of those working either full-time or while studying when the pandemic hit lost their job but the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) “served to shelter” many.

Young adults reported very significant changes to their social activities during the pandemic, with over 80% having less face-to-face contact with their friends than before the pandemic. This was linked to increased depression for young women.

Spending less time on sport and less time outdoors during the pandemic were linked to higher depression rates among men. Some less healthy behaviours, such as alcohol consumption, declined for a large group of young adults but others, such as eating junk foods or sweets, increased for many.

Supportive peers

The report found that the factors protecting against depression for men were being involved in team sports before the pandemic and confiding in a boy- or girlfriend served, while for women, supportive peer and family relationships helped to protect against depression.

ESRI research Professor, Emer Smyth, one of the report’s authors, said young people experienced massive disruption to their education, employment and day-to-day lives and depression increased as a result.

“The study shows the importance of providing adequate mental health supports for young adults as a matter of urgency,” she said.

Another report author, ESRI associate research Professor Anne Nolan, said while overall alcohol consumption levels during the pandemic declined among young adults, the small group who increased their consumption had poorer mental health.

The findings highlight the potential for broader health promotion initiatives in relation to diet, physical activity, smoking, and drinking to have positive spillovers on mental health and wellbeing.

Minister for Youth and Children, Roderic O’Gorman, said the report findings will continue to inform policy and services.

He said an additional €5m was allocated to youth funding in the last two budgets to bring total investment in the sector to €73m.