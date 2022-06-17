Maroš Šefčovič: New EU proposals could cut trade checks to 'bare minimum'

The European Commission Vice-President, Maroš Šefčovič, has moved to ease tensions with the UK amid its threat to dramatically alter the Northern Ireland Protocol by offering to cut checks and control to the “absolute bare minimum”.

Mr Šefčovič said if the UK was to agree to engage with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol it would give those in the North "the best of both worlds" and was a better option that the UK government's controversial proposals.

Just last week, the UK government led by Boris Johnson produced a new Bill that would dramatically alter the Protocol, and came after months of wrangling over the issue.

While the UK has claimed the protocol is an obstacle to the swift movement of goods between Britain and the North, the EU has taken legal action over the threat to the Protocol.

In an interview with RTÉ, Maroš Šefčovič said the EU had a “very clear” plan on what can be done as an alternative to what he said was the “constant uncertainty” of UK threats to scrap the Protocol.

“We are not only talking about cutting more than 80% of the SPS checks and more than 50% of customs procedures, we have a very clear recipe on how to do it,” he said.

“I was showing the press conference our two-and-a-half-page-long SPS certificate, so not 30, not 300 pages as it was represented by some in London – two and a half pages. And that would be for one lorry and it could be done just once per month.

“So this is really the minimum bureaucracy and we are really to push the checks and controls to the absolute bare minimum.”

He suggested that farmers and businesses in the North would benefit hugely from the EU's proposal, rather than the Bill put forward in Westminster.

“The stakeholders in Northern Ireland, if they look at the [UK] bill, what it represents is constant uncertainty, any minister on a whim can change the rules,” he said.

“I hope that companies know what we're offering, which is really joint creative solution how to give Northern Ireland the best of two worlds.”

Mr Šefčovič had earlier claimed that UK plans to unilaterally scrap parts of Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal are “politically driven” and “very damaging” to EU-UK relations.