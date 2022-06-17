Man, 40s, killed in Laois road crash

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 08:20
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed and another injured in a road crash in Co Laois.

The single-car collision happened on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney road at around 1am this morning.

The man, 40s, who was driving the car at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The other man, aged in his 30s, was a passenger in the car at the time and was treated at the scene for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed this morning between Moyne Cross and the Rathmakelly crossroads to allow for a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward and are calling for any road user who may have dashcam footage from the scene between 12.30am and 1.30am to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Road Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

