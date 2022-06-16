At least 22 lives saved by emergency overdose drug in three years

The HSE has estimated that at least 22 people's lives were saved over a three-year period thanks to receiving the emergency drug naloxone, which is used to treat those who have overdosed.

The figure is contained in a new HSE report on the use of the drug in addiction and homeless service providers.

Naloxone rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose. The report shows it was administered 569 times in the period 2018-2020, with 62% of those who received it having overdosed by injecting drugs, and just over half having taken more than one drug.

Three-quarters of the incidents in which naloxone was used were in Dublin, with the second highest level of use in the South-West, followed by Kildare, and then in a range of counties including Cork.

The HSE developed a Naloxone Training Programme for service providers following a successful pilot project in 2015.

The new report is the first to analyse the expanded naloxone programme. It found that between 2018-2020, the supply of naloxone units by the National Social Inclusion Office increased by 149% and that 569 people were administered naloxone, with 98% surviving, and nine deaths.

"Four areas of Dublin City (Dublin 7, Dublin 1, Dublin 8, and Dublin 2) account for over two thirds (67%) of overdoses where naloxone was administered," it said.

"Overall, the proportion of females that are administered naloxone is higher in these areas (43%) than other areas of Dublin (21%)."

Other people were present for most of the overdose incidents and in almost three-quarters of cases an ambulance was called."Those experiencing an overdose on average received naloxone 19 minutes sooner than if it was administered by paramedics or hospital emergency staff."

It said:

For every €1 spent on the programme there was a return of €2.36 in terms of gained productivity due to death prevention."

The report makes a string of recommendations, including enhanced training to include other potential bystanders, such as family members, close friends and members of An Garda Síochána. It also said ambulances should be called every time naloxone is used.