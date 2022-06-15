Public urged to take to the streets on Saturday over cost-of-living crisis

Launching Saturday's upcoming cost-of-living protest were Mick Barry TD, Don O'Leary, director of the Cork Life Centre, Carol Ann Bridgeman, former Debenhams worker, Caitríona Twomey, co-ordinator Cork Penny Dinners, and TD Thomas Gould.

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 15:11
David Young

Campaigners and opposition politicians have urged people to take to the streets on Saturday in rallies protesting about the cost-of-living crisis.

Demonstrations organised by the Cost of Living Coalition are planned for Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Sligo.

At an event in Dublin to promote the weekend protests, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald criticised the Government for failing to commit to further support measures before October's budget.

"The idea that the Government would simply sit on their hands and ask people to wait until October is just unacceptable," she said.

"If they wait until October, arguably a lot of the measures, whatever they might be, won't take effect until the new year.

"That's unthinkable — it's unthinkable to ask families, to ask workers, to ask whole communities to simply muddle by under the kind of pressures that they're under between now and the autumn time and into the winter."

The Government has so far resisted calls for a so-called "mini budget" ahead of the autumn to roll out further measures for families.

From left: Fr Peter McVerry, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit speak to the media at a Cost of Living rally outside Leinster House on Wednesday.
However, it has denied allegations that it has been slow to act on the issue, highlighting that the steps it has taken to tackle cost-of-living pressures since last October add up to €2.5bn.

People Before Profit TB Richard Boyd Barrett, convenor of the Cost of Living Coalition, told the event the Government needed to take "immediate, urgent and serious action" over cost-of-living pressures.

In a statement supporting the protests, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions said it was strongly of the view that the Government needed to bring forward measures urgently to address the rising pressures on workers and their families.

"Workers' wages are being eroded and devalued on foot of this cost-of-living crisis and strong interventions from the Government are required immediately. We cannot wait until people are overcome by the cost-of-living crisis, we need action now."

Anti-homelessness campaigner Father Peter McVerry said: "We are facing a housing catastrophe which is only going to get worse.

"Houses are becoming more and more unaffordable for ordinary people. Rents continue to rise to unaffordable levels. There are some solutions which we could implement immediately."

Public urged to take to the streets on Saturday over cost-of-living crisis

