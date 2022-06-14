Eight sites identified for modular housing for Ukrainian refugees

The Government has identified eight sites on which modular housing could be built for Ukrainian refugees.

The Cabinet subcommittee tasked with overseeing the response to the humanitarian crisis met on Monday evening with the sites being among a number of measures identified.

It is understood that the sites will be used to source modular housing from Irish companies, with up to 500 temporary homes delivered in 16 weeks. It is understood that these homes could house 2,000 Ukrainian refugees. The plan is being led by the Office of Public Works.

The plans will also see HSE contact tracers drafted to assist with vetting of the shared accommodation and moves by the Department of Housing to ramp up refurbishments of housing stock, with up to 3,100 homes targeted.

However, even with the extra measures, the Government predicts that even with additional measures, there will be a "significant gap to close".

The meeting was warned that in a "do-nothing scenario", 3,400 Ukrainians who are in hotel accommodation currently will be without a place to live at the end of July.

While the State has 300 contracts with accommodation providers, the summer tourism season and the return of colleges will "make things very acute", a source said.

Over 21,000 Ukrainian refugees have been provided with housing to date but as many as 1,000 remain in emergency accommodation.

"We will need to source more accommodation wherever we can get it. There's no clear pathway there at the moment," said a source.

A source said that the situation "remains extremely challenging". Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman on Monday made the point that this time last year IPAS was accommodating 6,500 people and today that figure is over 35,000.

Earlier, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that there was "frustration" about the slow pace of placing Ukrainians in accommodation which was pledged by the public.

“We will have to review that and make sure that it is speeded up, it’s much more flexible, it’s much quicker,” he added.

Meanwhile, a group of Ukrainian MPs will address the Seanad on Tuesday.

The cross-party delegation was in Dublin on Monday meeting senior politicians and will seek continuing Irish support for their country in the address.

They were invited by Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn, who said they are "amazing people".

"This will be the first parliament that they've addressed and they go to the House of Commons afterwards.

"They're simply looking to try and maintain support in the EU for Ukraine's candidate status for accession at the end of the month.

They would see Ireland as supportive of that and influential in the EU.

"They are very aware of the Taoiseach's support and Simon Coveney's visit. They would be very happy with us and UK but they are worried about support in some states.

"It's quite unusual and quite unique but we're delighted to be able to platform it and open the platform for them to go to other countries.

"These are amazing people – passionate and confident that they will win this war."