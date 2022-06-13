Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry suffers minor injuries following assault

Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry has been attacked at his home by a man who came to him asking for help.

Fr McVerry, who is in his 70s, sustained facial injuries in the attack but did not require hospitalisation.

Pat Doyle, chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, the housing and homeless charity founded by Fr McVerry, confirmed that Fr McVerry was involved in a “minor incident at his home in recent days.”

“In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Fr Peter McVerry opened his door to an individual knocking for help. It soon became clear that the person was affected by drugs and alcohol,” Mr Doyle said.

“In the brief interaction that followed, Fr Peter McVerry sustained minor injuries leading to bruising on his face, particularly around one eye. After this brief engagement, the person left. Gardaí were not called.”

On learning of the incident, Mr Doyle went to Fr McVerry and offered support and administered first aid.

Mr Doyle said: “We are issuing this statement to offer clarity on Peter’s wellbeing. Peter is recovering from his injuries, which were thankfully only superficial and did not result in hospitalisation or attendance at A&E. Peter McVerry Trust continues to offer every support to Peter.

“Peter is already back carrying out, and focusing on, his work to help vulnerable people impacted by homelessnessand addiction.

Peter has stressed that this is only the second time in 40 years that he has been assaulted and that he does not want this incident to distract from the issue of homelessness and people impacted by it.

“The person has since realised the impact of their actions and has presented and apologised to Peter.

“There will be no Gardai involvement and Peter considers the matter closed.

“On behalf of Peter, we would appeal for the media and public to respect his privacy at this time. Neither Peter nor the charity will be commenting further on this matter.”