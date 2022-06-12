Five injured Ukrainian soldiers airlifted to Ireland for treatment

Two of the soldiers are being treated at Cork University Hospital

Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 17:25
Ann Murphy

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the war against Russia have been airlifted to Ireland for treatment this weekend.

Three men were flown into Dublin this afternoon. 

Two have been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and the third has been taken to University Hospital Galway.

Two others were flown into Dublin on Friday and transferred to Cork University Hospital by ambulance.

It is understood the five were taken from field hospitals to hospitals in the Ukraine in recent days, before being transferred to Poland to be brought to Ireland.

The treatment of the five soldiers is the first time that military casualties have been brought to Ireland from the war in Ukraine.

The transfers were coordinated by the European Union with the Health Service Executive and the National Ambulance Service.

It is being done under the auspices of the European Disaster Relief Project set up in 2001 to provide support between European countries when individual countries' health services are overwhelmed.

